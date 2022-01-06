Six children rescued from bangle-making unit

The victims were from Bihar

Six children who were working at a bangle making unit at Uppuguda under Chatrinaka police station limits were rescued by Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force (south zone) team on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force sleuths along with Chatrinaka police, Child Welfare Department officials and special revenue inspector, Bandlaguda, raided the bangle-making unit and rescued six bonded child labours, Task Force (south zone) inspector S Raghavendra said. The children were found to be natives of Bihar.

Accused nabbed

Later, the team apprehended unit owner Rajesh Das, 39, from Sultan Shahi, Charminar. “He brought children from Bihar and was exploiting them in his hazardous bangle-making unit and using them unlawfully as child labour,” the officer said. The rescued children were handed over to the Child Welfare Department officials.