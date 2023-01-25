ADVERTISEMENT

Six burglars arrested, property worth ₹32.83 lakh recovered

January 25, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of CCS Bhongir and Mothkur Police Station arrested six ‘house break-in by night’ offenders and recovered property worth ₹32.83 lakh from their possession. The accused have been booked under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per information received by police, four teams were tasked with keeping an eye on accused number one Bodige Ashok’s house at Valigonda village for a few days. On Monday evening, Ashok was apprehended and during interrogation, he confessed to all the offences committed by him and shared the names of the other accused.

Police said all six accused persons are habitual offenders, who target isolated roadside houses on the village outskirts. Half of the gang would break the house lock using iron rods and enter while the other half would lurk outside to keep vigil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police recovered 50 tola of gold ornaments, 2.5 kg silver ornaments, two bikes and nine mobile phones from their possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US