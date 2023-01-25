Six burglars arrested, property worth ₹32.83 lakh recovered

January 25, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Sleuths of CCS Bhongir and Mothkur Police Station arrested six ‘house break-in by night’ offenders and recovered property worth ₹32.83 lakh from their possession. The accused have been booked under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per information received by police, four teams were tasked with keeping an eye on accused number one Bodige Ashok’s house at Valigonda village for a few days. On Monday evening, Ashok was apprehended and during interrogation, he confessed to all the offences committed by him and shared the names of the other accused.

Police said all six accused persons are habitual offenders, who target isolated roadside houses on the village outskirts. Half of the gang would break the house lock using iron rods and enter while the other half would lurk outside to keep vigil.

Police recovered 50 tola of gold ornaments, 2.5 kg silver ornaments, two bikes and nine mobile phones from their possession.