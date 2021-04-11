Six arrested for online job frauds

Hyderabad

11 April 2021 00:07 IST

Two call centres in Delhi and Ghaziabad raided

Six persons, including a woman from New Delhi, who were involved in online job frauds, were arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police.

The investigators raided two call centres in Delhi and Ghaziabad and arrested Ravinder Kumar Pandey (27), owner of a call centre, Amar Kumar Singh (29), team leader, Shivam Tripathi (21), Prakash Tiwari (21), both telecallers, one Vijay Rawal (25) and his partner Priyanka (22), who runs another call centre.

In August last, a man from Langer Houz approached the police stating that he searched for a job on Naukri.com and filled up his profile with all necessary details. “The very next day, he received a call from Naukri.com. The caller introduced him as Sharma and after checking his profile details, they offered the complainant a job at a Tata company,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

The caller asked the man to pay ₹2,600 towards registration fee and gave a bank account number to deposit the money. Later, he made him pay ₹78,000 on the pretext of processing charges, verification charges and convenience charges, for providing the job.

When he got suspicious, the man called the helpline number of Naukri.com and the company told him that he was cheated.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and police arrested Pandey, Singh, Tripathi and Tiwari and seized a laptop, a hard drive, seven mobile phones and 24 bank cards from their possession.

In another case reported in December last, a student from Mehdipatnam approached the police stating that while searching for a job online, she received a call from a woman who offered her a job of a ticketing executive at Indigo Airlines.

The fraudster asked the victim to pay ₹2,500 as registration charges and subsequently she was convinced to transfer ₹6 lakh in various instalments towards different charges, the Joint CP said.

Later, she realised that she was cheated and lodged a complaint. A case was registered and police arrested Rawal and his partner Priyanka in connection with the case. They seized 22 mobile phones and three bank cards from their possession, Mr. Mohanty added.