Hyderabad

Six arrested for fake news on social media

In swift action, the Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police arrested six persons for spreading rumours about COVID-19 in the Godavarikhani coal belt area on social media.

Disclosing this to newsmen at Godavarikhani on Saturday, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said they had arrested Cherala Rathan Kumar (20), Seelam Premkumar, Maram Ramesh (30), Sudamalla Ramesh (32), SK Ankus Miya (53) and a Singareni employee Durgam Srinivas (32), all hailing from the Godavarikhani coal belt. The accused posted on social media that two persons were affected with COVID-19 and its circulation in various groups created commotion among residents of the coal belt area on Friday.

When the social media message was creating panic in the region, the CP instructed the Task force, Special branch, IT cell and Cyber crime police officials to arrest the accused persons. Accordingly, they nabbed Rathan Kumar and later all others for posting the rumours on social media. The police registered a case under IPC and Section 54 of the Disaster management Act and Section 2 of Epidemic Disease Act of 1897.

