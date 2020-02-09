Six arrested for fake allotment of 2BHK flats

Cyberabad Police on Saturday apprehended six persons for taking money from nearly 169 persons who wanted flats in the Telangana government’s 2BHK scheme.

The accused showed fake allotment letters to hapless victims and cheated them to the tune of ₹2.25 crore.

The accused have been identified as V. Venkata Sathya Krishna Vara Prasad (43), A Murali Krishna Murthy (72), P. Srinivas Rao (45), Aela Laxmi (46), N. Krishna Rao (37) and K. Srinivas (53).

Police said Laxmi runs a tiffin centre where she showed a copy of a fake 2BHK house allotment letter to her acquaintances.

The victims paid the accused ₹1.5 lakh for allotment. She allegedly took commission from the amount and handed over the rest to another accused, Srinivas Rao.

Like Laxmi, he too took commission from other victims and handed over the rest to Vara Prasad.

In this manner, the accused allegedly managed to collect over ₹2.25 crore from victims.

Prasad convinced Murthy that he is influential in the Telangana Secretariat and can get allotment letters after which he submitted 169 applications for sanction.

After thorough investigation, Cyberabad Police apprehended the accused. They recovered ₹1.11 crore, six mobile phones, a laptop, printer, gold ornaments, a four-wheeler and fake allotment letters.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody.