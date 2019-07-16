Six arrested for child trafficking, four on run

Balapur Police nabbed six persons involved in trafficking children from Bihar to Hyderabad. Four more accused are absconding. Some of the accused allegedly paid money to poor parents and brought the children to employ them in bangle making units.

Inhuman treatment

The police said that the children were made to work and live in inhuman conditions. Children were made to work from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. without rest, provided poor quality food, and lodged in cramped rooms and not allowed to step outside.

On Saturday, the Rachakonda Police had rescued a total of 54 children from five bangle manufacturing units in Shaheennagar, Balapur mandal.

While police caught Mohammed Aslam (50), Shaik Mohammed Riyaz (30), Mohammad Ahshan (22), Shaik Habeeb (66), Mohammad Musleem (36), Mohammed Asgar (18), and Mohammed Naseem Akram (22) — all residents of Shaheennagar, four more accused are absconding.

The Police stated that Aslam and the four absconding accused ran a small bangle manufacturing unit in Habeeb Nagar, Osman Nagar and Saif Colony areas by taking houses for rent, which were provided by Shaik Mohammed.

The remaining accused were associates in the business, supervising the work by the children. Aslam and the four accused who are absconding used to bring the children from Bihar.