Siva Sivani Group of Institutions celebrates 60th Foundation Day

Staff members being felicitated at the Foundation Day of Siva Sivani Group of Institutions.

Hyderabad

05 August 2021 19:32 IST

It was the first private autonomous B-school in the combined Andhra Pradesh

The Siva Sivani Group of Institutions (SSGI) celebrated its 60th Foundation Day recalling its achievements in leadership, innovation and excellence in teaching in the presence of faculty and alumni who joined online from various parts of the world.

President and Chief Executive of SSGI, Aarti Samapthy, who addressed the gathering reflected on the history and journey of SSGI and recalled the dream of its founder late S P Sampathy. She said it was the first private autonomous B-school in the combined Andhra Pradesh and approved by AICTE. The SSGI, she said stands for its diversity, rich culture and scholarly achievements and is also the first to offer the whole range of academic programmes from Kindergarten (K.G) to Doctoral studies in the Telugu speaking States.

Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Principal Director, Symbiosis, who was the chief guest, spoke about the journey of Symbiosis, her stint with the education system and the parallel between the initial establishment of SSGI and Symbiosis.

Mementos were presented to all the staff while those who were associated with SSGI for more than 10 years were also felicitated for their support and contribution. The faculty members shared their experiences and their journey with SSGI. Vice-president and deputy chief executive, Sailesh Sampathy and associate vice-president, Deepika Sampthy also spoke.