‘Situation extremely chaotic’

Hyderabad

01 May 2021 23:24 IST

‘On corruption, KCR not acting against leaders close to him’

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has described the medical and political situation in Telangana as extremely chaotic, and accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of misappropriating the funds given by the Centre for corona treatment.

At a press conference here, he dwelt on issues regarding the corona situation and allegations against Eatala Rajender, and said the political row was just an effort to divert people’s attention from the government’s failure to tackle the COVID situation.

Was it fair for the Chief Minister to indulge in this kind of politics when the entire state was gripped with the virus and people frightened, he asked, referring to Mr. Rajender’s episode. At the same time, he said, KCR was surrounded by corrupt leaders but he chose to ignore those close to him and defame those who questioned him.

Why was he not taking action against the Ministers and MLAs who were facing far more serious charges, Mr. Sanjay asked and demanded an explanation. CM himself exposed his Minister’s corruption now but what was he doing for the last several years?

“It is an opportunity for CM to prove his corruption-free governance and he should inquire into the allegations of all the Ministers,” he demanded reminding that the BJP had demanded the same earlier as well.

Mr. Sanjay had a tiff with the reporter of T News channel when the scribe asked him about the situation in BJP-ruled states.

After some heated argument, he asked the reporter to get out as his conduct was not like a journalist but defending the State government’s failures.