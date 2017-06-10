Sitarama idol adorned with Swarna Kavacham

The presiding deity of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy shrine in Bhadrachalam was adorned with glittering Swarna Kavachams (golden armours) coinciding with Jeshtabhishekam ceremony held in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

The Swarna Kavachams were gifted to the temple by a couple from Bengaluru over a week ago, temple sources said.

The gleaming golden armours were brought to the sanctum sanctorum by the priests to the accompaniment of traditional music in the morning.

Scores of devotees offered prayers to the presiding deity, bedecked with the glittering ornaments on the occasion of Jeshtabhishekam, at the renowned temple.

A host of special rituals marked the Jeshtabhishekam held amid spiritual exuberance seeking divine blessings for good rains and crop yield in the monsoon season ahead at the Bhadrachalam temple.