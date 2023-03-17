Sitaram Yechury slams BJP over ‘communal politics’, ‘corporate loot’

March 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - WARANGAL

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has charged the BJP with unleashing twin evils of “communal politics” and “corporate loot” upon the country besides brazen assaults on constitutional provisions and democratic values.

“The four fundamental pillars of the Indian Constitution — economic sovereignty, secular democracy, social justice and federalism — are being severely assaulted,” he said, adding that the only way to protect the constitutional provisions and democratic rights was to defeat the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre.

He was addressing a public meeting after launching the CPI (M) State committee’s State-wide bus yatra titled “Jana Chaitanya Yatra” in Warangal on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “All those questioning the authoritarian centralism are being labelled as anti-nationals and the offices of the Governors are being misused by the persons at the helm in the Centre to destablise the governments led by Opposition parties in various States.”

Political vendetta

The ruling BJP dispensation at the Centre is resorting to flagrant misuses of the investigative agencies like the CBI and the ED for political vendetta, he alleged. Out of around 5500 cases registered by the ED in the last nine years, the conviction rate stood at an abysmal low of less than 0.5%, he pointed out and slammed the BJP regime at the Centre for indulging in unscrupulous methods to persecute the political opponents.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “Why is Mr Modi scared of ordering a JPC probe into the Adani Group issue.”

“The pro-corporate BJP regime offered big rebates on taxes and concessions to giant corporate entities while imposing backbreaking burden of price rise of essential commodities on common man. Instead of fulfilling its promise of creating 2 crore jobs per year, the ruling BJP snatched away the livelihoods of millions of people by implementing lopsided policies,” he charged.

Mass support

It is imperative to build a united mass movement to defeat the Narendra Modi government to bring alternative pro-people policies, Mr. Yechury said adding that the Jana Chaitanya Yatra will provide a major fillip to mobilise mass support to defeat the “communal politics” of the BJP.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and others spoke.

Earlier, the cadre of the CPI (M) and its frontal organisations took out a bike rally in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet in connection with the launch of Jana Chaitanya bus yatra. The bus yatra will culminate in a public meeting at Indira Park in Hyderabad on March 29, 2023.