Sitammasagar project scheduled by Sept. 2022

High-level team of officials visits site for construction of the barrage at Ammagaripalli village

The State government has fixed September 2022 deadline to complete construction of the proposed Sitammasagar multi-purpose project in the district.

A high-level team of officials comprising Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary (I&CAD) and Smita Sabharwal, Secretary in Telangana Chief Minister’s Office visited the proposed site for the construction of the barrage at Ammagaripalli village in Aswapuram mandal on Sunday. The team also inspected the ongoing pump house works of the first phase of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme at B G Kothuru village in the same mandal.

The ₹ 2,700-crore Sitammasagar multi-purpose project envisages construction of a barrage with a storage capacity of 36.57 tmcft and a hydel power unit of 320 MW capacity to optimally harness the surplus waters of the Godavari for both irrigation and hydel power generation purposes, sources said. An estimated 3,244 acres of land will be acquired for the project in four mandals – Dummugudem, Charla, Manuguru and Aswapuram.

Installation of motors

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to lay the foundation stone for the barrage and also oversee the installation of the motors of the pump house of the first phase of the Sitarama Lift Irrigation scheme in a couple of weeks, sources added.

At Ammagaripalli village, the officials concerned apprised the high-level team of the status of the soil exploration works and the progress of the survey of the land acquisition process. The top brass asked the project officials to expeditiously complete the land acquisition process, take up the civil works of the barrage in the first week of March and ensure completion of the Sitammasagar project within two years.

Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, Advisor to government on lift irrigation projects K Penta Reddy, Collector M V Reddy, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer P Gowtham and others were present.