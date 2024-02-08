GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Siri Poshana’, a pilot project to provide millet-based laddus to beneficiaries of anganwadi centres launched

February 08, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has launched a pilot project christened ‘Siri Poshana’ to provide nutrient-rich ragi laddus, ragi java (finger millet porridge), sprouted seeds and multi-millet laddus to children below six years, pregnant women and lactating mothers once in a week in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The initiative aims to promote dietary diversity, prevent malnutrition and improve the nutritional status of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. It will cover around 41,000 beneficiaries of 587 Anganwadi centres in the district. Initially, the pilot project will be implemented for a period of one month, official sources said.

Secretary and Commissioner of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare Department Vakati Karuna and Collector Anuraag Jayanti on Wednesday launched the ‘Siri Poshana’ pilot project in Pothugal village of Mustabad mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Karuna said the initiative will help foster awareness on nutritional benefits of millets and their potential to address malnutrition.

