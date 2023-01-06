Sircilla weaver crafts silk sari with silver threads

January 06, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Driven by his artistic flair, 35-year-old weaver Nalla Vijay here weaved a silk sari with silver gleam on a power loom, adding another masterpiece to his credit.

Mr Vijay has earned wide acclaim for weaving a sari that fits into a matchbox and making an array of eco-friendly saris using banana and lotus stem fibres besides an exotic sari that spreads natural fragrance.

Now, the skilled weaver from Sircilla has woven a 5.5-metre silk sari using silver threads on his power loom based on an order from an esteemed customer for a special occasion, sources said.

“It took almost 40 days for me to weave the sari with silver threads,” says Mr Vijay, adding that it weighs around 600 grams.

“Appreciation of artistic endeavour is what motivates us to explore innovative weaving designs to bring worldwide fame to the textile hub of Sircilla,” the weaver adds.