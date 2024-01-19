Sircilla weaver crafts silk saree with replica of Ram temple in Ayodhya

January 19, 2024 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Hari Prasad, a handloom weaver of Sircilla, has once again spun magic with threads made of gold and silver by weaving a striking silk saree embellished with the replica of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Through painstaking effort, perseverance and, above all, unflinching devotion to Lord Ram, Mr.Hari Prasad wove the saree over a period of 20 days.

On several occasions in the past, he has earned wide praise for his meticulous craftsmanship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a mention of his handwoven G20 logo on a 24x12 inch fabric during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

It depicts the replica of Ram temple in Ayodhya and motifs on the important themes of the epic Ramayana in resplendent glory, he asserts, saying he used 8 grams of gold and 20 grams of silver for the silk saree.

“My wife Rekha helped me in making the saree,” he said, adding that he will hand over the saree to Mr.Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.