ADVERTISEMENT

Sircilla weaver crafts silk saree with replica of Ram temple in Ayodhya

January 19, 2024 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Through painstaking effort, perseverance and, above all, unflinching devotion to Lord Ram, Mr.Hari Prasad wove the saree over a period of 20 days.

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Hari Prasad showing the saree to BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay in Sircilla on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Aranagement

Hari Prasad, a handloom weaver of Sircilla, has once again spun magic with threads made of gold and silver by weaving a striking silk saree embellished with the replica of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Through painstaking effort, perseverance and, above all, unflinching devotion to Lord Ram, Mr.Hari Prasad wove the saree over a period of 20 days.

On several occasions in the past, he has earned wide praise for his meticulous craftsmanship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a mention of his handwoven G20 logo on a 24x12 inch fabric during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in November 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It depicts the replica of Ram temple in Ayodhya and motifs on the important themes of the epic Ramayana in resplendent glory, he asserts, saying he used 8 grams of gold and 20 grams of silver for the silk saree.

“My wife Rekha helped me in making the saree,” he said, adding that he will hand over the saree to Mr.Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US