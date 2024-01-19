GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sircilla weaver crafts silk saree with replica of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Through painstaking effort, perseverance and, above all, unflinching devotion to Lord Ram, Mr.Hari Prasad wove the saree over a period of 20 days.

January 19, 2024 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Hari Prasad showing the saree to BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay in Sircilla on January 18, 2024.

Hari Prasad showing the saree to BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay in Sircilla on January 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Aranagement

Hari Prasad, a handloom weaver of Sircilla, has once again spun magic with threads made of gold and silver by weaving a striking silk saree embellished with the replica of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Through painstaking effort, perseverance and, above all, unflinching devotion to Lord Ram, Mr.Hari Prasad wove the saree over a period of 20 days.

On several occasions in the past, he has earned wide praise for his meticulous craftsmanship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a mention of his handwoven G20 logo on a 24x12 inch fabric during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in November 2022.

It depicts the replica of Ram temple in Ayodhya and motifs on the important themes of the epic Ramayana in resplendent glory, he asserts, saying he used 8 grams of gold and 20 grams of silver for the silk saree.

“My wife Rekha helped me in making the saree,” he said, adding that he will hand over the saree to Mr.Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

