Sircilla Water Management lessons for IAS trainees at Mussoorie

Trainee IAS officers will learn the water management lessons based on Sircilla experience with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie choosing Sircilla Water Management as a topic to train them.

The academy has apparently asked the Sircilla officials to document the development activities and send them a report. The officers will study the irrigation projects, Mission Kakatiya, lakes maintenance, harvesting pits, and farm ponds and how Siricilla benefited from them.

“The transformation journey of Sircilla from being a drought-hit region to a water-surplus district is now being studied as a model,” said Sircilla MLA and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, expressing happiness for the recognition.

He stated that Telangana policies and models were being praised by everyone at the national level and reiterated the words of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who had earlier said that the water projects of Telangana would become research topics for many years to come. “The words of CM KCR are now a reality.”

The IT Minister said irrigation infrastructure of Sircilla had started bearing fruit and the government would come up with a plan of action to make the most of these projects, to transform Sircilla into a role model district.

The water table in the district had increased to six metres He stated that new recreational activities would also be set up near the water bodies.

