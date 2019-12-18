Sircilla grabs the opportunity in fashion trends

Gone are the days when Sircilla had attained a dubious distinction in the country with high incidence of suicides by the powerloom weavers.

Now, the textile town has come out of the social stigma and is emerging as the most happening textile hub in Telangana. Thanks to the State government’s initiatives, the powerloom weavers have stopped migrating to other parts of the country in search of employment and those who had already migrated returned back following enough work in Sircilla town.

The powerloom weavers have started weaving Bathukamma sarees since the last three years, school uniforms, Ramzan and Christmas gifts and are also weaving Pongal sarees for the Tamil Nadu State government. Besides, the locals have set up apparel units to produce readymade dress material and are doing roaring business.

From distress and unemployment, the weavers of the town have turned into entrepreneurs and are marketing the products with a brand image of ‘Made in Sircilla’. If the older people were engaged in the weaving of fabric on the powerlooms, the younger generation is shifting their profession into the apparel industry by learning sewing on the Juki machines.

Even before the State government had planned to set up an Apparel park on the outskirts of the town, the locals had already set up small-scale apparel units in the textile town and were producing readymade shirts, trousers, shorts, etc and supplying to the entire country. The entrepreneurs owning juki machines were securing orders from reputed firms and stitching readymade dress material and providing employment to local youth including women.

Incidentally, the women who faced several hardships rolling beedies to eke out a living have shifted to the Juki machines and are stitching readymade dress materials. “I used to roll beedies round the clock and earned only ₹ 1,500 per month after being exposed to tobacco. Now, I am earning more than ₹ 5,000 per month by comfortably working on the Juki machines,” said Latha, who was trained on Juki machines.

Textile Park administrator Tasmeen said that the State government had proposed an Apparel park and Weaving park on the outskirts of the town to provide more employment to locals and providing all facilities for the entrepreneurs to set up their units. As the two new projects require human resources, they have launched training programmes for ocals including women in Juki machines. So far, 1,300 women were traubed, she stated. Another training programme was going on with the Central government assistance under Samarth programme, she added.