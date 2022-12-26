ADVERTISEMENT

Sircilla CESS elections: Tension outside counting centre in Vemulawada

December 26, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi-supported candidates had won around 13 out of the 15 director posts in the elections to the Sircilla-based Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS), the results of which were declared on Monday night.

The results of two more director posts were awaited, sources added.

Tension broke out near the venue of the counting centre in Vemulawada on Monday evening following a heated argument between the local cadres of the BRS and the BJP over the result of Vemulawada rural director post.

The officials ordered recounting of votes for the Vemulawada rural director post even as the BJP cadres raised slogans alleging discrepancies in the counting process.

The police dispersed the agitated cadres and tightened security at the counting centre in the temple town.

