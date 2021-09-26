Sir C.V. Raman Science Museum ready for inauguration

SANGAREDDY

26 September 2021 19:59 IST

Established at a cost of ₹1.4 crore

Sir C.V. Raman Science Museum, established at a cost of ₹1.4 crore, including building and equipment, is all set for inauguration.

The equipment was provided by B.M. Birla Science Centre in Hyderabad, with which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed.

The walls are painted with different science themes to attract the attention of students. There is also a range of photos related to astronomy and writings on them.

As many as 54 subjects are covered in the science museum with a list of experiments and principles on which it works. The subjects covered include Physics, Electronics, Biology, Astronomy (Space), and Mathematics.

In the stream of Mathematics, there are nine models that explain 45 theorems from Class VI to X, which includes geometrical verification and algebraic identity, Venn Diagrams and area of circle and triangles.

The museum is full of photographs of great scientists and has a space gallery. It has paintings of unique science concepts. Botanical Garden is an eco-friendly element in the museum. The museum also has an auditorium with science pictures.

“Our intention is to enhance the scientific temper among students so that the way they look at things and their perspective changes for the better. Any initiation at the early age will attract them towards scientific reasoning. Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and former Collector Manickraj Kannan have extended their support in establishing this museum,” District Science Officer H. Vijaya Kumar said.