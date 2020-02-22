SIO submits petitions to MLAs against NPR

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) has submitted representations to several legislators, urging them not to embark on a National Population Register exercise.
In a press release, Dr. Talha Fayazuddin, president, SIO, said that while the Cabinet meeting against CAA is a welcome move, the NPR is the ‘back end’ of the National Register of Citizens, which also needs to be stopped.
“Delegations of SIO Telangana have been visiting all MLAs and Cabinet Ministers and submitted memorandums persuading them to pass the resolution against the process of NPR too,” he said, adding that the SIO urges other student, religious, welfare and civic organisations to send delegations to persuade the government of Telangana to stop the NPR and put a stop to the confusion and apprehensions among citizens.
