Sintex to set up ₹350 crore manufacturing unit in Telangana

September 23, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sintex, a household name in water tanks that earlier this year became a part of the diversified Welspun Group, will be setting up a manufacturing unit in Telangana with an investment of ₹350 crore.

“The unit will manufacture tanks, pipes, auto components and ancillaries with an investment of ₹350 crore and generate employment for 1,000 people,” Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

The Minister and Welspun Group chairman B.K. Goenka will be laying the foundation stone for the Sintex manufacturing plant at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy district on September 28, Mr. Rao’s office said in a release.

Thanking the leadership of Sintex for deciding to invest in Telangana, the Minister said that the progressive policies and world-class infrastructure offered by Telangana government have encouraged the company to invest in the State.

The State government will provide complete support to existing companies who plan to expand their operations in Telangana, he said. Mr. Goenka said that the company is running operations successfully in the State and the investment-friendly policies of the State government encouraged them to expand operations in the region.

