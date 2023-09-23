HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sintex to set up ₹350 crore manufacturing unit in Telangana

September 23, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sintex, a household name in water tanks that earlier this year became a part of the diversified Welspun Group, will be setting up a manufacturing unit in Telangana with an investment of ₹350 crore.

“The unit will manufacture tanks, pipes, auto components and ancillaries with an investment of ₹350 crore and generate employment for 1,000 people,” Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

The Minister and Welspun Group chairman B.K. Goenka will be laying the foundation stone for the Sintex manufacturing plant at Chandanvelly in Rangareddy district on September 28, Mr. Rao’s office said in a release.

Thanking the leadership of Sintex for deciding to invest in Telangana, the Minister said that the progressive policies and world-class infrastructure offered by Telangana government have encouraged the company to invest in the State.

The State government will provide complete support to existing companies who plan to expand their operations in Telangana, he said. Mr. Goenka said that the company is running operations successfully in the State and the investment-friendly policies of the State government encouraged them to expand operations in the region.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.