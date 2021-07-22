Singur reservoir level goes up

SANGAREDDY

22 July 2021

Police tell people to be alert

With incessant rains taking place for the past two days in Sangareddy district, the catchment areas of Singur have been receiving good rainfall. As a result, the water level have increased in the reservoir. As of Thursday, the water level at Singur stood at 521.4 metres counting for 19.6 tmcft against the total capacity of 29.917 tmcft. At the same time last year, the water level at Singur stood 0.675 tmcft with reservoir almost drying up.

“The inflows are 3,500 cusecs and 10 tmcft more was required for full reservoir level. We will operate gates only after the water level reaches 523.4 metres,” C. Nagaraju, Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE), Singur told The Hindu.

The Meteorological Centre at Hyderabad warned that there would be heavy rain in Sangareddy and Medak districts on July 22.

Chandana Deepthi, Medak Superintendent of Police, cautioned people about heavy rains and asked officials to work in coordination. “Identify tanks and streams in your police station limits and work in coordination with the irrigation department. Erect plastic cones, threads and other material wherever required and alert sarpanches to the conditions. There might be dilapidated houses and be alert about them. There might be earthing from electric poles at some places. Caution people against such danger. Ask parents not to allow children to visit streams or tanks at nearby villages,” said Ms Chandana Deepthi. People were asked to share any such information on police WhatsApp number 73306 71900.

Siddipet Collector P Venkatarami Reddy cautioned people about heavy rains.