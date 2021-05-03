Single mother cheated of ₹10 lakh in matrimony fraud

Trickster gained her trust by posing as a Gujarati NRI

A city-based techie, who posted her profile for second marriage on Telugu Matrimony site, was cheated to the tune of ₹ 10 lakh reportedly by Nigerian tricksters.

Recently, the 34-year-old victim from Begumpet, who has a son from a previous marriage, approached Hyderabad Cyber Crime police stating that she was a divorcee and a few months ago she was introduced to one Mohal Kumar from the United States via Telugu Matrimony. Over time they developed a liking for each other and started chatting and talking over phone. He told her that he was a Gujarti born and brought up in the States, and currently his mother was staying at their native place in Gujarat.

A few weeks ago, the duo decided to tie the knot and ‘Mohal’ promised to complete the visa process for her visit to the US before they get married and other documentation work related to their marriage, for which he asked the woman to send ₹ 2 lakh. She transferred the amount. Later, he asked her to send additional ₹ 2 lakh to his mother’s bank account in India for house repair work, as he was facing some difficulty in forex transfer and she did transfer the money again, Cyber Crimes ACP KVM Prasad said.

Mohal told the woman that he was coming to India to meet her and purchased expensive goodies, including gold jewellery, and luxury watches. “After reaching India, he called her again stating that Customs officials have caught him for bringing several expensive goods, and were asking to pay duty tax. Believing his tricks, she again transferred ₹ 6 lakh more to set him free, only to realise that she was cheated by a cybercrook,” Mr. Prasad said. Again the suspect called her to transfer additional ₹ 2.5 lakh to get the goods released.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and are suspecting the involvement of Nigerian cyber crime gangs. “She believed his words for a bright future for her son and new life for herself in America and got cheated,” Mr. Prasad said.