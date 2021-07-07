Single men and women eagerly waiting for houses

SIDDIPET

They are oustees of villages to be submerged under Mallannasagar

Ramulamma had come to Vemulaghat village in Toguta mandal from Chaudaram in Chinnakodur mandal after her marriage at the age of nine, almost 60 years ago. She had lived in the village since then and mostly confined to the village and surrounding areas and worked as farm labour. She has three daughters and one daughter, a widow, is staying with her. She claims that she had three small houses in the village. The authorities had noted only two house numbers and allotted only one house, to her daughter Latha, as compensation. Ramulamma says she was neither allotted a house in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally nor received compensation package for losing her houses to Mallannasagar.

Same is the case with Narsavva, another single woman from the village. She was offered a package but not a house in the R&R Colony.

Vemulaghat is one of the villages that would submerge under Mallannasagar. Many elderly persons, mostly single men and women, are staring at uncertain future. Almost all villages – Etigaddakishtapur (57), Vemulaghat (102), Pallepahad (10), Brahamana Banjerpally (10), Rampur (10), Laxmapur (10) of Toguta mandal and Erravalli (30) and Singaram (30) of Kondapaka mandal are having single persons who are old. According to sources, only three single persons were extended the package while others were denied. About 100 people have approached the High Court seeking justice.

“Many of the elderly single persons are vexed, uncertain about their future once the villages get submerged. The daughters cannot take the burden. As their repeated appeals failed to elicit any response from authorities, they are worried. The recent suicide by an oustee Malla Reddy by self-immolation on a pier he prepared at Vemulaghat was an act done in serious depression. We fear many others could be driven to the extreme,” Tirupathi, one of the Mallannasagar osutees told The Hindu.

With the High Court issuing directions to single persons of both Vemulaghat and Etigaddakishtapur to submit applications for compensation to the Collector on July 5 at the Collectorate, the oustees of these villages met him with relevant documents and applications. There are 52 people from Vemulaghat and 28 from Etigaddakishtapur who had approached the court seeking compensation. Some officials met them on last Thursday and Friday and assured them that all eligible persons will get compensation. Oustees from other villages also came to submit a memorandum to Collector on the same day.