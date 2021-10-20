Single-day revenue of ₹14.79 crore for TSRTC

HYDERABAD

20 October 2021 00:11 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced a single-day revenue generation of ₹14.79 crore and said that its buses had clocked a total of 36.60 lakh km.

TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar thanked passengers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu for their patronage of TSRTC buses.

The earnings of the transport juggernaut from October 8 to October 18 were ₹111.19 crore.

The average occupancy for this period was 63.19 and over 2.8 crore people were taken to their respective destinations.

Before the festival season, the TSRTC’s average earnings were ₹9.71 crore. It rose to ₹10.71 crore on account of Dasara. An additional revenue of ₹47 lakh per day was generated.