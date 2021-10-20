Hyderabad

Single-day revenue of ₹14.79 crore for TSRTC

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced a single-day revenue generation of ₹14.79 crore and said that its buses had clocked a total of 36.60 lakh km.

TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar thanked passengers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu for their patronage of TSRTC buses.

The earnings of the transport juggernaut from October 8 to October 18 were ₹111.19 crore.

The average occupancy for this period was 63.19 and over 2.8 crore people were taken to their respective destinations.

Before the festival season, the TSRTC’s average earnings were ₹9.71 crore. It rose to ₹10.71 crore on account of Dasara. An additional revenue of ₹47 lakh per day was generated.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 12:12:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/single-day-revenue-of-1479-crore-for-tsrtc/article37080744.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY