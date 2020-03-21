Singareni to follow ‘Janata Curfew’ today

In response to the call for following ‘Janata Curfew’ across the country on Sunday as an attempt to break the chain of coronavirus spread, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to shut down all its mines and offices across Telangana.

According to officials of the coal company, although Sunday is weekly-off for all its offices, work in mines would continue as usual. However, as part of following and participating in Janata Curfew, the company management has decided to shut all its 18 opencast and 27 underground mines as also the coal handling plants.

Chairman and Managing Director of the public sector company N. Sridhar said in a statement that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao too has asked people to follow Janata Curfew by not venturing out of their home throughout the day on Sunday. Even contract agencies engaged in the overburden removal in the opencast mines have been told to stop work on Sunday.

All other departments in SCCL too would be shut on Sunday and necessary instructions have already been issued to the Area General Managers. The company management has asked all its workers, employees and officers to restrict themselves to their homes along with their family members from dawn to dusk on Sunday as an effective attempt to break the chain of coronavirus spread.

As a measure to compliment and commend the services in the fight against the infectious disease the SCCL management has also asked its employees to give an applause from their homes by clapping. The workers, employees and officials of the coal company have also been told to follow the guidelines issued by the government from time to time to stay safe from coronavirus and prevent its spread.

Emergency services of the coal company such as its thermal power plant at Pegadapalli in Mancherial district, however, would function normally to generate power.