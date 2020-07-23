Singareni takes up plantation drive

As part of the ‘Vriksharopan Abhiyan’ (plantation drive) call given by the Coal Ministry to public sector coal companies in the country, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) launched the programme on Thursday by taking up plantation of 2 lakh saplings across 11 mining areas in the day.
Singareni has plans to plant 35.47 lakh saplings/seedlings this rainy season as part of the State government’s Haritha Haram programme and the Coal Ministry’s Vrikasharopan Abhiyan. Chairman and Managing Director of the company N. Sridhar launched the programme by planting a sapling on the premises of the company’s corporate office here.
According to company officials, they planned plantation of 35.47 lakh saplings on 804 hectares this rainy season, mainly in overburden dumps, closed mines dumped with over burden and other vacant areas. People of nearby villages were also being supplied 2.5 lakh fruit-bearing plant varieties this season.
The coal company had planted about 5.4 crore saplings, including about 4 crore, as part of Haritha Haram during the last five years on 12,172 hectares and the survival rate was about 75%, the officials said. As part of Haritha Haram, the company planted 40 lakh sapling in 2015, one crore each in 2016 and 2017, 90 lakh in 2018 and 65 lakh in 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath