Singareni synchronises another 5 MW solar plant

Exactly a month after synchronising its 5 MW solar power plant with the grid, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has launched another 5 MW plant and synchronised it with the grid on Monday. The plant is linked to 33 KV transmission line in the Srirampur area for the eviction of the solar power.

According to officials of SCCL, the second plant of 5 MW was also established on the premises of the company thermal power plant near Jaipur in Mancherial district. The first plant with the same capacity on the thermal power plant campus was launched on January 10.

The 5 MW plant launched on January 10 has already generated 5 lakh units of energy and it was being used for the in-house needs of Singareni in all the underground mines in Srirampur area. The plant launched on Monday too would cater to the needs of Srirampur area mines, the officials explained. Complimenting the officials for completing the 10 MW solar plants on the campus of Singareni Thermal Power Plant, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar asked the officials concerned to complete solar plants in Manuguru, Illendu, Ramagundam-3 areas. He wanted the officials to take the Singareni’s solar power capacity to 220 MW by August next. In-charge of STPP and General Manager Madan Mohan, TS-Transco Mancherial Superintending Engineers Sudheer, SE of Northern Power Distribution Company Ramesh Babu, Chief Coordinator (solar power) of SCCL Muralidharam, Deputy GM (solar plant) Srinivasa Rao, Assistant GM of BHEL Subhash participated in the launch of second 5 MW solar plant of Singareni.