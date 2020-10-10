Singareni Seva Samithi stall in Uppal Shilparamam

A stall of Singareni Seva Samithi, community development arm of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), was opened at the new Shilparama complex at Uppal here on Saturday for display and sale of products made by self-help groups promoted by the Seva Samithi.

The stall was inaugurated by General Manager (Community Development) and vice-president of the Seva Samithi K. Ravi Shanker.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the stall was opened to enable women trained in various handicrafts by the Seva Samithi to sell the products made by their self-employment units across the Singareni Collieries in the State Capital.

He hoped that the stall would provide improved marketing to the products of SHGs and the expenditure incurred in maintaining the stall would be borne by the Seva Samithi itself. He suggested the women to improve their business by following COVID norms and also by producing the quality products that have good demand.

Stating that the Shilparamam at Uppal is mostly visited by the middle-class and lower-middle class families, Mr. Ravi Shanker asked the SHGs of Seva Samithi to produce the products keeping in mind such customers with competitive pricing. Self-employment unit organisers Rajitha, Satyavathi and Saritha thanked the management of Singareni for training them in making of handicrafts and also for providing marketing facility by setting up stall in Hyderabad.