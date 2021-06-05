Singareni power plant bags award

The 2×600 megawatt Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has bagged the “Best Power Plant Performer” award for Southern Zone given by Mission Energy Foundation.

The award was announced at the concluding session of a nationwide webinar organised by the foundation on Friday. Announcing the award, the organisers stated that SCCL team’s hard work had contributed to the success in the power sector.

Singareni’s thermal plant has bagged the award in the 500 MW and above units category for excelling both in operations and maintenance. The power plant got a national award for best fly ash utilisation in April.