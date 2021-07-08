Singareni posts 78% growth in coal, energy sales

Coal production, dispatches up but targets missed in April-June period

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has posted 78% increase in the first quarter turnover this financial year with improved sales of coal and energy, as life and economic activity is returning to normalcy after the impact of COVID-19 shutdown in the second wave of the pandemic.

According to company officials, the company has achieved ₹6,337 crore turnover during the April-June period of the 2021-22 fiscal against ₹3,560 crore turnover during the same period of the last fiscal, which was badly hit by the shutdown of the economic activity in the first wave of COVID-19 spread. Profit of the company in the first quarter this fiscal has also increased to ₹663.32 crore.

Of the total turnover during the first quarter, sales of coal contributed ₹5,393 crore with an increase of 89.16% compared to the same period of the last financial year as they were ₹2,851 crore. In the sale of energy, the company has achieved 32.83% growth rate with the energy sales of Singareni Thermal Power Plant reaching ₹944 crore during the April-June quarter this year compared to ₹711 crore during the same period last year.

Although the company has posted growth in terms of coal production, overburden removal and coal dispatches in the first quarter, it has missed the targets fixed for itself towards achieving the goal of 70 million tonnes of coal production.

The company has produced 15.57 million tonnes (92% of the target) of coal during the first quarter of this fiscal against the target of 16.99 million tonnes. In coal dispatches, the achievement was 16.7 million tonnes (97%) against the target of 17.29 million tonnes. In the overburden removal, the company has posted 18.7% growth in Q1 compared to the same period last year (80.05 million cubic meters) by removing 95.02 million cubic meters of OB.

As the production and dispatches of coal during the July-September (monsoon) period would hold key in achieving the target, the company has set a target of at least 1.85 lakh tonnes of coal production and transportation every day this month. According to the coal company officials, there was an increase of nearly 64% in the production of coal and over 97% in dispatches during the first quarter (April-June) this year compared to the previous year.

Against the production of 9.5 million tonnes of coal during the COVID-hit first quarter of 2020-21, it is 15.57 million tonnes during the same period of 2021-22. Similarly, the dispatch of coal was 16.7 million tonnes during the first quarter of 2021-22 against 8.47 million tonnes during the first three months of 2020-21.