‘Singareni committed to protection of Ramappa temple’

HYDERABAD

30 July 2021 18:58 IST

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has stated that it is committed to the protection of the ancient Ramappa temple at Palampet in Mulugu district, which was recognised as a world heritage site recently, and brushed aside reports in a section of the media that there is harm to the structure with coal mining in the area.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the company said the Venkatapuram open cast mine project in the area was only in the proposal stage. The company would taken up a comprehensive scientific study on the proposal before going ahead with it.

Further, the company has clarified that the SCCL would move forward in case of the proposal only after getting all permissions from the State government. It, however, assured that the company was committed to the protection of the heritage site as it was a responsible public sector undertaking.

It would not undertake any proposal that would result in harming Ramappa temple or its surroundings and appealed to people not to believe in such misinformation.