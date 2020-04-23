Singareni Colony: home to marauding pigs

Recent incident where a drove of pigs attacked and killed a toddler in Singareni Colony of Saidabad brings focus back to the extremely unhygienic conditions in certain pockets of the city, especially slums. Added to it is the absence of any targeted plan to rehabilitate the pig rearer community.

A three-year-old boy, Harshavardhan, was mauled to death by a group of pigs on Tuesday, in Singareni Colony. The boy’s migrant parents have been living in Datru Huts area of Singareni Colony, which is more of a huge slum. The so-called huts were but small makeshift cabins with corrugated tin sheets for walls and roofs. They were lined along an empty plot, which was serving as dump yard for the slum.

“There is a graveyard nearby and the pigs come in at will. With garbage piles and sewage overflow everywhere, this area provides ideal breeding ground for them,” says Lingaswamy, a social worker. A Vambay housing colony nearby with broken sewage and water pipelines, and rampant open defecation add to the problems. “A community toilet complex is lying defunct owing to lack of maintenance. Children from the huts defecate in the garbage dump where the pigs attacked the boy,” said an official.

GHMC was declared Open Defecation Free as part of the Swachh Survekshan rankings. As per GHMC’s official count, the locality is home to over 30 swines. Locals say the number could be higher. “Residence of the pig rearer falls in the East Zone, while the slum is in the South Zone. We are coordinating so that pig catchers and vehicles can be organised. We have got a case filed against the owner,” an official said. P.Achyutha Rao, founder of Balala Hakkula Sangham, who filed a petition with the State Human Rights Commission about the toddler’s death, terms the incident GHMC’s failure. Officials say they give euthanasia to several pigs every year. Rules say pig rearing cannot be taken up within 5 km of human habitations, and not at all in the city.