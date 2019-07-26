Singareni Collieries posts ₹1,766 cr profit in 2018-19

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has posted a profit after tax of ₹1,766 crore for 2018-19 with an increase of 50% compared to the profit achieved in the previous year.

Financial results of the company were announced at its Board of Directors meeting held here on Friday by Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar.

He stated that he would soon meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for a decision on the share of bonus to be paid to the company's workers from out of the profit.

The company has achieved ₹1,177 crore profit after tax for 2017-18 and it is ₹589 crore higher this year. According to the officials, the company's turnover during 2018-19 was ₹25,828 crore with 64.4 million tonnes of coal production and 67.7 million tonnes of dispatches.

In 2017-18, the company's turnover was ₹21,323 crore with 62 million tonnes of production and 64.6 million tonnes of dispatches. Mr. Sridhar told the Board of Directors that the growth rate of profit over the last five years was 322% as the profit after tax of the company was only ₹418.74 crore in 2013-14. Such a phenomenal growth, which he said was not possible even to Maharatna companies and other major public sector undertakings, was possible due to the reforms initiated during the period with the guidance of the Chief Minister, the CMD noted. Appreciating the employees' contribution in the company's growth, Mr. Sridhar asked them to work with relentless dedication to achieve higher goals and records.

The board meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Ajay Misra, Principal Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Coal P.S.L. Director in the MoC Mukesh Chowdhary and Directors of SCCL S. Shankar (E&M), S. Chandrasekhar (Operations and PA&W), B. Bhaskar Rao (Planning & Projects), N. Balaram (Finance) and Company Secretary G. Srinivas.