Singareni Collieries Company in Telangana launches campaign to combat plastic pollution

August 11, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

To combat plastic pollution through collective action, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has launched a campaign to promote the adoption of reusable crockery crafted from materials such as porcelain, glass, steel or biodegradable and eco-friendly alternatives.

The campaign forms the crux of the SCCL’s initiative to reduce the use of single-use plastic items under the banner ‘Beat the Plastic Pollution’.

It further aims at promoting seamless transition to electronic correspondence where possible, thereby contributing to the reduction of paper consumption, SCCL sources said.

SCCL director (finance, PA&W) N. Balram issued a circular to all the GMs/HoDs of the company to ensure strict implementation of the plastic usage reduction initiative.

This initiative will span across various facets of the company’s daily operations, encompassing offices, official meetings, company-sponsored gatherings and club activities, the circular read.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar lauded SCCL director Mr. Balram for spearheading the campaign against plastic pollution. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Your commitment to combating plastic waste through the Beat the Plastic Pollution initiative in Singareni is truly inspiring.”

