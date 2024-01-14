Singareni CMD visits GDK II incline underground coal mine

January 14, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - PEDDAPALLI/MANCHERIAL

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram gave a surprise to the Singareni workers and staff when he visited the GDK-II incline underground coal mine in the early hours of Saturday.

This is his maiden visit to the RG-I Area in Peddapalli district since taking over as the C&MD of the State-owned SCCL on January 3, 2024, SCCL sources said. Mr Balram entered the underground mine using the riding chair facility and spent nearly two hours with the coal mine workers.

During his interaction with the coal mine workers, he underscored the need for collective efforts by all to achieve the stipulated coal output with utmost focus on safety. He had breakfast with the coal mine workers at the SCCL canteen on Saturday morning.

Earlier, he visited the RG-III opencast project and interacted with the workers during the night shift. He told the workers that plans were afoot to construct a rapid gravity filter in the coal town soon.

Mr Balram visited the SCCL’s Srirampur dispensary in Mancherial district on Saturday afternoon. He inaugurated an X-ray machine at the dispensary. A host of senior officials of the SCCL, leaders of the AITUC, the SCCL’s recognised union, the INTUC, the CITU and other trade unions met Mr Balram.

