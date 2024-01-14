ADVERTISEMENT

Singareni CMD visits GDK II incline underground coal mine

January 14, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - PEDDAPALLI/MANCHERIAL

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram gave a surprise to the Singareni workers and staff when he visited the GDK-II incline underground coal mine in the early hours of Saturday.

This is his maiden visit to the RG-I Area in Peddapalli district since taking over as the C&MD of the State-owned SCCL on January 3, 2024, SCCL sources said. Mr Balram entered the underground mine using the riding chair facility and spent nearly two hours with the coal mine workers.

During his interaction with the coal mine workers, he underscored the need for collective efforts by all to achieve the stipulated coal output with utmost focus on safety. He had breakfast with the coal mine workers at the SCCL canteen on Saturday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, he visited the RG-III opencast project and interacted with the workers during the night shift. He told the workers that plans were afoot to construct a rapid gravity filter in the coal town soon.

Mr Balram visited the SCCL’s Srirampur dispensary in Mancherial district on Saturday afternoon. He inaugurated an X-ray machine at the dispensary. A host of senior officials of the SCCL, leaders of the AITUC, the SCCL’s recognised union, the INTUC, the CITU and other trade unions met Mr Balram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US