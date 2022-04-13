Singapore geared up to receive more Indian tourists

Singapore, which has reopened its borders effective April 1 and initiated a number of measures to welcome back visitors, is looking forward to an uptick in the number of tourist arrivals from India.

“We are hopeful Indian arrivals into Singapore will pick up speed again,” Singapore Tourism Board Regional Director (South Asia, Middle East and Africa) G.B.Srithar said. The reopening of the borders came close on the heels of India permitting resumption of commercial international passenger flights from March 27, he said.

As a part of easing of COVID-related restrictions, Singapore has introduced Vaccinated Travel Framework, also from 1 April, under which fully vaccinated travellers undergoing requisite pre-departure tests can enter Singapore quarantine free. They will not be required to take any on-arrival COVID-19 tests. “It is a big relaxation, important shift. Going back to near pre-COVID levels,” he said in an interaction.

In Hyderabad on Wednesday, to engage with travel trade partners, Mr. Srithar said Singapore is open and welcoming back visitors is the message sought to be conveyed. With its varied attractions, including as a sought after MICE destination, Singapore is one of the most preferred options for visitors from India and received 1.41 million visitors from the country in 2019. India is the third-largest key source market for Singapore.

Noting that there is a lot of pent-up demand for overseas travel, he said Singapore also has added new attractions, including Slingshot, Asia’s tallest extreme swing ride. STB in association with stakeholders will be rolling out a family promotional package next week that offers discounts to children below 12 years.