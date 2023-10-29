HamberMenu
Singapore Airlines expands services with additional flights on its 20th anniversary

October 29, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Singapore Airlines made an announcement on Sunday, unveiling plans to expand its services with five additional flights between Hyderabad and Singapore..

The event was graced by senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), alongside key representatives from Singapore Airlines and various airport stakeholders, all gathering at the terminal to commemorate the airline’s two-decade presence.

Beginning October 29, passengers can look forward to Singapore Airlines Flight SQ 519, departing from Hyderabad at 11:20 a.m. (Indian Standard Time) and landing in Singapore at 6:20 p.m. (Singapore Standard Time). Conversely, the return journey, Singapore Airlines Flight SQ 518, will take off from Singapore at 8 a.m. (Singapore Standard Time) and touch down in Hyderabad at 10:15 a.m. (Indian Standard Time).

These five weekly non-stop flights will provide more connectivity options for travellers making their way from Hyderabad to Singapore and beyond. Additionally, an introduction of the wide-body aircraft A350-900 for the daily evening departure flight SQ522/SQ523 will provide travellers an enhanced experience, said a release.

These additional flights are a response to the growing demand for comfortable long-haul air travel to Singapore, which serves as a transit hub for those venturing further to destinations like Australia, New Zealand, and Far East Asia.

