Sindhu mural on stadium an eye-catcher

Famous artist couple from Hyderabad creates an imposing painting of champion shuttler

The exteriors of the badminton indoor stadium in this fort town turned into a canvas with an imposing painting of champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu by famous artist couple from Hyderabad, Vijay and Swathi.

The duo has earned wide acclaim for painting impressive murals on public spaces as part of a wall painting project funded by Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Their artistic doodles turned the walls of the town-based Naya Bazar Government School into virtual art galleries creating an environment conducive for holistic learning. They embellished the basketball indoor stadium at Pavilion Grounds here by painting the giant portrait of the basketball icon Kobe Bryant earlier this year.

The fort town is set to turn into a hub of mural art thanks to the artistic endeavour of the duo. Their works of art inspired by an array of contemporary social themes earned them accolades from art aficionados. The impressive painting of international badminton star Sindhu, the first Indian to win gold at the world championships, will help inspire budding badminton players to excel in the game, said District Youth and Sports Officer M Parandhama Reddy.

The wall painting project is being implemented under the supervision of Collector R.V. Karnan. A plan is on the anvil to get the exteriors of Sardar Patel stadium painted with pictures of India’s best known woman athlete P.T. Usha and athletics superstar Usain Bolt of Jamaica, he added.

The striking painting depicting Sindhu in action with the racquet in her hands will serve as a source of inspiration for young badminton players, who are aiming to scale new heights in the game, asserted Pavan Kumar, the badminton coach at the SP stadium.

The painting with 3D effect is a gift to sports-lovers.