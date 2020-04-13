Sindhu joins efforts of TS sports body

Badminton champion P.V. Sindhu joined the officials of Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) in distributing groceries to the needy at L.B. Stadium here on Monday with an appeal to all citizens to wear masks and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For the 24-year-old ace shuttler, it is a first-time public appearance since returning from last month’s All England championship after which she was in self-isolation for two weeks and now confined to home because of the lockdown.

Sporting a mask, Sindhu distributed rice and other commodities along with some vegetables to some media personnel as part of the programme organised under the supervision of Minister for Sports V. Srinivas Goud.

“The virus is fast spreading and it is very important for all of us to follow the guidelines of the government and back the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard. This is not the time to take things for granted. We should be responsible and stay indoors,” Ms. Sindhu said.

For his part, the Minister said they would soon launch a fitness app which should help the citizens stay fit at home during this lockdown. “The government is capable of fighting off this huge challenge but needs the support of citizens. If there are violations and the virus continues to spread, there will no option but to extend the lockdown,” he said.

SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy, who is coordinating efforts to distribute groceries worth ₹1.5 lakhs daily for the past eight days by involving champion athletes, thanked Ms. Sindhu for joining hands with them.