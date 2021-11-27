Sin to shift mosque: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad

27 November 2021 00:24 IST

CM told to release location details of Secretariat mosques

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir has expressed serious doubts over the exact location for the re-construction of two mosques in the new Secretariat premises and demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to release the details of their location.

He said that several Muslim religious leaders who attended the ceremony on Thursday had raised serious doubts over the location of the new mosques. The location of the mosques are important for the community, he said.

“A Masjid cannot be relocated, whatever be the reason,” he said.

In a statement here, he said the Chief Minister first committed the sin of demolishing two mosques in the Secretariat and now it is committing the sin of their relocation. The secrecy with which the foundation stone laying ceremony for reconstruction of demolished mosques took place has strengthened the suspicion of foul play. Only a few selected leaders, both religious and political, were invited and all the religious and social leaders who launched agitation seeking reconstruction of these mosques were placed under house arrest till the end of the programme, he said.

Neither the Chief Minister nor did MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi attended the programme. No official from the the Minorities Welfare Department, including Minorities Welfare Department secretary Ahmed Nadeem and Wakf Board CEO Shahnawaz Qasim, were permitted, he said.

“The haste and secrecy clearly shows that the TRS government has again indulged in some foul play. If Home Minister Mahmood Ali is confident that the mosques are not relocated, then he should not have any objection in permitting anyone to visit the site to perform namaz. Why is the TRS government treating a place of worship as a restricted area?” he asked.