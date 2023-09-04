Simultaneous elections likely, says Station Ghanpur MLA Rajaiah

September 04, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - JANGAON

Indirectly referring to the Central government’s push for ‘one-nation, one-election’, BRS sitting MLA from Station Ghanpur Dr. Thatikonda Rajaiah said that there is a possibility of holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections of 12 States together.

Mr. Rajaiah, who has been denied ticket to contest the Assembly elections from Station Ghanpur constituency, made these comments while addressing his supporters on Sunday.

To boost the morale of his supporters, he said, “We have been relentlessly serving the BRS under the aegis of party supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.”

“We should muster courage and look forward with hope,” he said. “I will continue to remain as the sitting MLA till January 17, 2024,” he said, hinting at the possibility of postponement of elections by two to three months.