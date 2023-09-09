Silver Filigree craftsmen of Karimnagar showcase their works at G-20 Summit

September 09, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The gifted Silver Filigree craftsmen of Karimnagar district bagged yet another opportunity to showcase their glittering exquisite works of art at an international forum.

As many as 200 coat brooches in the shape of Ashoka Chakra made by the artisans of Silver Filigree of Karimnagar Handicraft Welfare Society will add charm to the coats of the foreign delegates at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, sources said.

Apart from this, the renowned Silver Filigree artisans from Karimnagar found a place to exhibit their art works at a stall during the G-20 Summit.

The vibrant craft received the Geographical Indication (GI) registration in 2007.

“It is a matter of pride that our artisans made the coat badges in the shape of Ashoka Chakra, a depiction of the Dharma Chakra, a wheel represented with 24 spokes in our country’s national tricolour,” said Venkateshwarlu, a craftsman of Karimnagar.

