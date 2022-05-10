Silicon Valley firm chooses Hyderabad to set up engineering, business innovation hub

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao/ | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

May 10, 2022 00:15 IST

1,000 engineering talent to be hired for the Grid Dynamics India facility by 2022

HYDERABAD

Enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions provider Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has chosen Hyderabad to set up its engineering and business innovation hub in India.

Announcing launch of Grid Dynamics India, as part of ongoing global expansion efforts, it said 1,000 top-tier engineering talent from the region are expected to be hired by the hub for engineering and business innovation by 2022.

CEO Leonard Livschitz, who met IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao, said Grid Dynamics India “gives us access to an exponential, broadly diverse talent pool and enables our scaling efforts as a public company”. Members of the company’s senior leadership team and the State’s IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan participated in the meeting.

Hyderabad with its modern, class-A workspaces and a concentration of highly skilled and educated engineers will be a key contributor to the company’s growth, Mr. Livschitz said.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Grid Dynamics has offices in the U.S., Mexico, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Switzerland and Central and Eastern Europe.

Similar to its operations in Central and Eastern Europe, Grid Dynamics workforce in India will have expertise across a number of technological areas, including platform engineering and agile development; CI-CD/DevOps/MLOps; data engineering expertise across all major cloud platforms; AI and Machine Learning; UI/UX and design thinking; and enterprise and solution architecture, the company said.

Mr. Rao said “Hyderabad continuing to attract multinational companies is a testimony to the able and stable government Telangana has, the excellent infrastructure the city offers and the availability of abundant talent.”

Grid Dynamics said it will take multiple paths to achieve the hiring goals, including Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) deals with selected partners, direct hiring and potential merger and acquisition activities. The focus will be on hiring reputable business and technology veterans in the region to serve as coaches and mentors to the workforce. Forums and communities such as Women Leaders in Technology will be built to support diversity and encourage participation by women STEM professionals, the company said.