Silicon Labs to hire 1,000 more by 2025

Texas-headquartered wireless technology firm Silicon Labs on Wednesday formally opened its new office in Hyderabad and with it, announced plans to hire an additional 1,000 employees by 2025.

It is the company’s largest global centre for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation and spread over 1 lakh square feet, across two floors, including 10,000 sq ft of hardware and software labs. There are plans to take up more space next year to accommodate additional team growth, Silicon Labs said following inauguration of the facility by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

With the expansion in Hyderabad, it can continue to grow the team developing cutting-edge IoT wireless products and solutions that advance industrial, commercial, and home and life applications. Silicon Labs said earlier this year it had welcomed nearly 500 employees back into the new Hyderabad office and planned to increase their number to 1,500 by 2025.

Hyderabad is rapidly becoming a top investment destination for the global technology sector in the backdrop of the State government creating a thriving environment for global firms to access and engage the best talent in the country, Mr Ranjan said. “You have ramped up from 200 to 500, but much more music to my ears is you planning to triple it hopefully in the next 2-3 years,” he told the leadership of the company.

“Our Hyderabad location will be a CoE for integrated hardware and software platforms, user-friendly development tools and an ecosystem of new wireless technologies,” said Manish Kothari, senior vice-president of Silicon Labs India. President and CEO of Silicon Labs Matt Johnson spoke.

Wi-SUN Network

Silicon Labs is the founding corporate partner of the Smart City Living Lab set up at the IIIT-Hyderabad. Under the project, which also have other partners, India’s first campus-wide Wi-SUN network is to be launched at the IIIT-H Smart City Living Lab on September 29.

The network will serve as an innovative street-lighting application with 30 built-in network nodes connecting the campus street lamps for remote monitoring and control.