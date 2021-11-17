Sikhs take out ‘Nagar Keertan’ procession

Sikh community taking out a holy procession ‘Nagar Keertan’ from Gurudwara Saheb in Secunderabad as part of the ‘Prakash Utsav’.

HYDERABAD

17 November 2021 00:04 IST

Celebrations as part of 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

The Sikh community took out a holy procession or ‘Nagar Keertan’ from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad as part of the ‘Prakash Utsav’ — 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh guru - Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday. The birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion is on November 19.

The procession passed through the railway station, Sangeet crossroads, Clock Tower before returning to the gurudwara with Guru Granth Sahib, the revered scripture carried on a decorated vehicle while the youth demonstrated their martial skills amid singing of keertans, said a press release.

