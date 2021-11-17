Hyderabad

Sikhs take out ‘Nagar Keertan’ procession

Sikh community taking out a holy procession ‘Nagar Keertan’ from Gurudwara Saheb in Secunderabad as part of the ‘Prakash Utsav’.  

The Sikh community took out a holy procession or ‘Nagar Keertan’ from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad as part of the ‘Prakash Utsav’ — 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh guru - Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday. The birth anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion is on November 19.

The procession passed through the railway station, Sangeet crossroads, Clock Tower before returning to the gurudwara with Guru Granth Sahib, the revered scripture carried on a decorated vehicle while the youth demonstrated their martial skills amid singing of keertans, said a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 12:04:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/sikhs-take-out-nagar-keertan-procession/article37530336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY