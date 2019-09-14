Sikh procession from Lahore reaching city on Monday

In a first after partition, the international ‘Nagar Kirtan of Sri Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra’ (Sikh religious procession) taken out as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, from Nankana Sahib in Lahore, Pakistan, on August 1, is going to arrive in the city on September 16.

From Nankana Sahib

It has started from Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, to spread his teachings of eternal love, peace, equality and brotherhood, across the globe and has entered India through the Wagah border. After touring various parts of the country, it will be reaching Hyderabad.

Chairman of ‘550 Saal Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra’ organising committee, Hyderabad and Secunderabad, S. Gurucharan Singh Bagga and heads of Sikh Gurudwaras S Inder Singh of Central Gurudwara Saheb (Gowliguda), S Bhagender Singh (Ameerpet), S Harminder Singh (Charmahal), S Rashpal Singh (Autonagar), S Harbans Singh (Sikh Chawni, Barambala), TSS Secretary, S Pritam Singh and others said that the International Prakash Yatra will arrive from Nagpur via Nizamabad district on September 15.

The yatra from Nizamabad will be received by the Sikh community in the city at 1 p.m. on Monday near Kandlaykoya Oxygen Park of the Medchal ORR Junction. It will pass through ORR and arrive at Pillar Number 143 on PVNR Expressway, Attapur, at 4 p.m.

A colourful procession will be taken out from Attapur to Gurudwara Saheb, Barambala, Sikh Chawniat, in Kishanbagh around 9 p.m and will leave for Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Bidar in Karnataka the next day.